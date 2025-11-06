EFCC Collaborates With Customs, Aviation Security On Anti-Corruption In Kano

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has expressed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service , NCS, and Aviation Security in the ongoing fight against economic and financial crimes.

He made the declaration in Kano through the Acting Zonal Director of the Kano Zonal Directorate, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Friday Ebelo while on a Courtesy Visit to the Customs Area Controller, Kano/Jigawa Command, Dalhatu Abubakar at his Command’s office.

Olukoyede began by expressing profound gratitude to the NCS, which he described as “one of the critical stakeholders,” the EFCC aims to collaborate with more robustly. He emphasized that the fight against corruption requires a united front.

“We are here to plant our footprints on the anti-corruption path. It is not just about enforcement, but about leaving a legacy that will inspire the next generation to uphold integrity and shun corruption,” he said.

He highlighted the tangible benefits of the existing synergy, noting that the collaboration has “yielded the recovery of billions of Naira for the nation.” To build on this success, Olukoyede called for a more open channel of communication, urging the NCS to “feel free and approach the Commission at any time for support and collaboration.”

The Customs Area Controller appreciated the cordial and productive relationship between the two agencies. He specifically acknowledged the positive public spotlight that the joint efforts of the EFCC and NCS have garnered.

Abubakar disclosed that the recent sensitization programs organized jointly by both agencies have been highly effective. He also expressed his appreciation for the EFCC’s consistent and swift response to requests from the Customs Service.

He expressed his delight at Nigeria’s recent exclusion from the Financial Action Task Force, FATF’s Grey List, a feat he attributed to the collaborative work of agencies like the EFCC and NCS He called for sustained efforts to ensure the country maintains this improved international standing.

Olukoyede called on the Aviation Security of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport to collaborate more with the EFCC to tackle illegal cash smuggling and other forms of financial crimes. He disclosed this while on a courtesy visit to the Deputy General Manager, aviation security, Aminu Sani Daura .

Daura assured the commission of his maximum support and called for EFCC’s operatives to be permanently stationed at the airport for smother operations.