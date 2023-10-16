EFCC Combs Cross River, Akwa Ibom States, Arrests 46 ‘Yahoo Boys’, Recovers Exotic Cars Others

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 46 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

According to EFCC, the suspects were arrested at different locations in Calabar, the Cross River State capital and Eket in Akwa Ibom based on intelligence gathered.

Advertisement

The Commission said some sophisticated mobile phones, six exotic cars and laptops were recovered.

A statement issued by Dele Oyewale, the Head of Media and Publicity said, “22 suspects were arrested in Calabar and they are: David Boniface Akani, Johnson Umuke, James Michael, Akeke Favour, Enange Benard, Godson Ubi, Eddie Godson, Eyo Jesse Bassey, Joachim Omuyeh, Dickson Abang.

“Ikora Sunny, Emmanuel Godwin, Dannis Lipeunim, Agwazia Sunny Henry, Abang Emmanuel, Godspower Eyan, Elena Samuel, Adie Godson, Chisom Stanley, Nonso Solomon, Eyam Daniel Okpa and Aka Richard.”

The commission listed others as: Fonime John Etukudo, Nsisong Udoh, Saviour Daniel, Sampson Sunday, Joshua James Michael, Paul Edet Etiemana, Archibong Okomobong Bassey, Inemesit Akin Bassey, Edidiong Aniete Tom, Ebowusim Chifia Aslem, Nwanchukwu Ebenezer Chinonso.

Advertisement

Others are: Archibong Alfred Archibong, Itauma Uforotobong Richard, Bassey David Nicholas, Chidozie Ikechukwu, Japhet Linus Akwaowo,Victor Evans, Fortune Udia, Benjamin Amos, Prince Augustine, David Daniel, Augustine Obinna, Udeme Unanaowo Unanaowo and Obinnaya Jide.”