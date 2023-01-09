EFCC Commences Sale of Forfeited Properties In Abuja

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, commenced the opening of bid for forfeited properties, at the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, Headquarters, Jabi Abuja.

The exercise commenced at 2pm, and will continue daily until Friday 13th January 2023.

This is following the end of submission of bids for sale of properties earlier made by the Commission on 29th December 2022.

The EFCC had given bidders interested in the properties to submit their bids before 12:00 noon Monday, 9th January, 2023.

The listed requirements needed to successfully participate in the auction of properties across the country are subject of Final Forfeiture Orders.

The Commission made it clear that the auction is open to members of the public, with the exception of individuals and corporate entities who have been or are being prosecuted by the EFCC.

Also, directors of such companies and employees of the EFCC are excluded from participating in the auction.

EFCC further directed that the Bid Forms, Verifying Affidavit for Individual and Company should be downloaded from the EFCC website.

It explained further that the forms can be seen under the MENU: EFCC AUCTION and must be submitted alongside 10% of the bid amount in Certified Bank Drafts payable to the Commission.

It however pointed out that if the sum exceeds N10 million, multiple Certified Bank Drafts must be provided and drafts of unsuccessful bidders will be returned once the bidding process is concluded.

A successful bidder will be required to pay the 90% outstanding balance of the bid price within 15 working days of the bid submission deadline.

Failure to meet this requirement, the 10% deposit becomes non-refundable and the properties can be offered to other buyers.

Further details also entail that payments should be made to EFCC through the Remita platform.

Individuals occupying any of the properties listed may be given the Right of First Refusal provided they have a valid tenancy agreement.

They also must have paid rent up to date and completed an Expression of Interest (EOI) Form which can be downloaded from the EFCC website.

The bids for properties must be sealed and submitted in the designated box at the following address: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Plot 301/302 Institutions and Research District, Jabi, Abuja.