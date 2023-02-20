EFCC Declares Former Aide To Bukola Saraki Wanted
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared Abdul Adama, a former Personal Assistant to the former Governor of Kwara State, Senator Bukola Saraki, wanted.
He is being wanted over allegations of laundering N12 Billion.
According to the EFCC Spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, between 2003 and 29th May 2011, Adama signed for, and laundered about N12 billion belonging to Kwara State government.
“The suspect jumped administrative bail granted to him by the Commission and has since remained incommunicado.
“The suspect’s last known address was No. 38 Amichi Aikoye Street, Sabongari, Idah kogi state,” the Spokesman said.