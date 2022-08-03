EFCC Declares Mustapha Ismail AKA Mompha Wanted

55 SHARES Share Tweet

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday evening declared Mustapha Ismail AKA Mompha wanted.

Ismaila is wanted by the Commission in connection with an alleged case of retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, possession of documents containing false pretence, false asset declaration, and laundering of proceeds of unlawful conduct.

Ismaila, aged 38, hails from Ogbomosho Local Government Area of Oyo State.

His last known address was 21 Fagbenro Street, Idi- Araba, Surulere, Lagos State.

Earlier last month, a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided by Justice Mojisola Dada, had on June 22, revoked the N200m bail earlier granted to Mustapha.

The court had also issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Mustapha, alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, are being prosecuted on eight-count charge.

The charges are said to border on conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct and laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity.

Others are; failure to disclose assets and property, possession of documents containing false pretence and use of property derived from unlawful act.

One of the counts reads:

“Ismaila Mustapha, Ahmadu Mohammed (at large) and Ismalob Global Investment Limited, sometime in 2016, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to conduct financial transactions to the tune of N5,998,884,653.18 ( Five Billion Nine Hundred and Ninety-eight Million Eight Hundred and Eighty-four Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty-three Naira Eighteen Kobo) with the intent of promoting the carrying on of specified unlawful activities to wit: obtaining by false pretence.”

The defendant was said to have pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting the commencement of his trial.

On June 16, 2022, the trial was stalled due to the absence of the defendant.

The defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, had, during the previous sittings, pleaded for a stand down, assuring the court that his client would attend the proceedings.

However, the defendant did not still show up in court, despite the stand down.