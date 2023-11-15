EFCC Declares Two Men Wanted For Alleged Money Laundering

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared two men, Lawal Moh’d Kazeem and Ibrahim Toyeeb Ibitade, wanted for alleged money laundering.

The two men were declared wanted on Wednesday when EFCC said: “The public is hereby notified that Lawal Moh’d Kazeem, whose

photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission in alleged case of conspiracy and

obtaining money under false pretence.

Advertisement

“Kazeem, 58, is from Ibadan North East Local Government Area,Oyo State. His last known address: 3,Bamidele Close, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission.”

The Commission also said Ibitade is wanted for his alleged case of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.

Toyeeb 31 is from Offa local government area of kwara state.

According to EFCC, his last location was 65 karimu Kotun Street Victoria Island, Lagos.