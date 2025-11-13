EFCC Deepens Expertise In Insurance Fraud Detection, Prosecution

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Commission to combating economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption in the Nigerian insurance sector.

He stated this in Abuja at the closing ceremony of a three-day capacity-building workshop on insurance-related fraud prevention, detection, and investigation at the EFCC Academy.

The Deputy Commandant, Training, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Halima Rufau, commended the participants for their dedication throughout the training and reiterated the Commission’s unwavering resolve to strengthen the nation’s financial integrity through professional competence and inter-agency collaboration.

“Let us take the lessons learnt here into the field, applying them with diligence, professionalism and integrity. The real success of this training will be seen in stronger investigation, better inter-agency co-operation and tangible results in the fight against economic and financial crimes,” he said.

The programme featured a series of courses, including Introduction to Insurance Practices in Nigeria; Insurance Products, Premiums and Fraud Prevention; Legal and Regulatory Framework for Insurance Fraud Prevention; Common Insurance Fraud Schemes and Detection Techniques; Strengthening Internal Controls and Compliance; Insurance Evidence Analysis and Prosecution; and more topical subject matters, including demonstration of real-life scenarios, and concluded with group presentations.

“The insurance sector remained a critical component of Nigeria’s financial system and underscored the need for vigilance, integrity, and technical expertise in identifying and combating fraud schemes that threaten the stability of the industry.”

He concluded by saying that the training forms part of the EFCC’s broader strategy to build capacity among its officers and stakeholders, ensuring proactive detection and prevention of economic and financial crimes across key sectors of the economy.