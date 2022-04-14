EFCC Denies Arrest Of Former Anambra First Lady, Ebele Obiano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied arresting

Ebele Obiano, wife to the former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

Reports had claimed that the ex-first lady of Anambra State was taken into the commission’s custody in Abuja over allegations of fraud.

But the EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren when contacted denied such reports.

“I am not aware of that information or that any arrest was made,” he simply said.

Sources at the commission had, however, requested more time to confirm the report.

This development is coming barely a month after her husband, Obiano was arrested and detained for days over alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N37bn.