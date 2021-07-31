EFCC Did Not Arrest Me, I Just Went To ‘Answer Some Questions’ – Saraki

Former Senate President has denied reports stating that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over funds allegedly looted and laundered from the Kwara State Government’s coffers while he was the state governor.

In a press statement by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki claimed he visited the anti-graft agency on his own freewill to make some clarifications.

“The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki would like to confirm that this afternoon, of his own volition, Dr. Saraki visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may have wanted to raise with him. He was never arrested and is at home right now,” he stated.

Olaniyonu stated that there was an existing court order restraining EFCC from interrogating him for now, adding that reports of his arrest was not correct.

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former Chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him,” he stated.

Saraki’s aide assured the EFCC that he was ready to answer any question thrown at him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.”

It would be recalled that Saraki had faced allegations of corruption and false declaration of assets between 2015 and 2018 by the EFCC, but was acquitted by the Supreme Court in June 2018.