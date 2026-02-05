EFCC Drags Ex-University VC To Court Over Alleged N19.7m Fraud In Katsina

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, arraigned a former Vice chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma, Professor Armayau Hamisu Bichi before Honourable Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar of the Katsina State High Court on a five count charge of bribery to the tune of N19,700,000 (Nineteen Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Naira only)

Bichi was arraigned alongside two others, Lawal Tukur Mani and Aliyu Lawal Jari. The duo he allegedly used to receive the said bribes.



One of the charges read “That you Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi sometimes in July 2023 at Katsina within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, while being a public servant; Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma did obtain a bribe in the sum of N5, 000, 000.00 (Five Million Naira only) from one Theophilus llechukwu of Goezek International Agency Nigeria Limited as a reward for the award of contracts for the supply of medical equipment and furnishing of Laboratory at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, the money which you caused to be paid into the Access Bank account number 152610172 belonging to Aliyu Lawal Jari and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 79 (a). (b) & (i) of the Penal Code Law of Katsina State, 2021.



The first defendant, Bichi allegedly obtained the bribes through the second and third defendants from the petitioners as a kickback for various contracts awarded to them by the Federal University Dutsinma during his tenure as Vice Chancellor of the Institution.



All the defendants pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them.

In view of their pleas, counsel to the prosecution, Salihu Sani, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to assemble witnesses and prove their case.

Defence counsel, A. L Yusuf and Raphael Henry each moved a bail application praying the court to admit their clients to bail.

Justice Abubabakar granted each defendant bail in the sum of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) and one surety in like sum.

He subsequently adjourned the matter to March 12, 2026 for the commencement of trial.