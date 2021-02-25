EFCC Explains ‘Briefing’ By Buhari To New Chairman

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Following his confirmation as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

Bawa was on Wednesday screened and confirmed as EFCC chairman by the Senate.

During his screening, the FBI-trained anti-corruption operative responded to questions about different positions he’s held in his 16 years working at the EFCC, as well as his plans to help advance the country’s fight against corruption.

Photos of his meeting with President Buhari were shared on Twitter by the presidency.

The EFCC, in a tweet, also revealed that its new chairman’s visit to the State House was to receive “presidential briefing” from President Buhari.

The anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, told THE WHISTLER on Thursday that Bawa’s meeting with Buhari was “just a visit to the president” and nothing more.

“Won’t you take notes when you visit the president? Wont you receive briefing?” Wilson queried when our correspondent asked him to clarify the EFCC tweet.

Meanwhile, Bawa, during his senate screening, had pledged to institutionalise “Standard Operating Procedure” to protect the EFCC from needless disrepute when he assumes office.

“We are looking forward to an EFCC whereby I as the Executive Chairman if I give an instruction to a junior officer, he will look at my face and say, Sir I understand your instruction but I will not be able to do it because of so and so section governing the rules and regulations of the EFCC,” he had said.