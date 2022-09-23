EFCC Has Power To Freeze State Government’s Accounts- Appeal Court 

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division, has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has the power to freeze bank accounts of state governments.

This was stated in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice M.S. Hassan on Thursday at the appellate court.

Justice Hassan had overturned the judgment of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, stopping the commission from freezing the account of Benue State Government for the purpose of investigations, without a court order.

He held that the EFCC has powers to place any account, (state governments’ accounts inclusive) on PND for 72hours, for the purpose of investigations without a court order.

In the ruling, the court had also set aside the N50 million damages awarded against the EFCC by the lower court.

Recall that the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, had ordered EFCC to appear before it on August 14 to explain why it allegedly froze bank accounts belonging toBenue State Government.

Justice Babatunde Quadri had made the ordered after listening to the submissions by the counsel to Benue State Government, Mr. Emeka Etiaba, SAN.

The order followed a suit marked FHC/MAD/CS/42/18, which was lodged by Benue State Government even though the action was instituted in Makurdi, the plaintiff secured leave for the matter to be heard by the vacation Judge in Abuja since courts in Benue are currently on recess.

Some respondents in the suit aside the EFCC are the Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, the Clerk Benue State House of Assembly, Benue State House of Assembly, and the Auditor General of Benue State.

Justice Quadri is said to have also ordered that all the relevant court processes should be served on EFFC and all the other respondents before the adjourned date.

The plaintiff via an ex-parte motion had it filed before the court, seeking for a preservative order restraining EFCC from investigating the accounts of the state under any guise without due authorisation of the Benue State House of Assembly pursuant to section 128 and 129 of the Constitution.

“Whether by virtue of Sections 6, 7 and 38(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act 2004 (EFCC Act) or any other law, the EFCC or any other body, authority or person beyond the 4th and 5th defendants has the power to investigate or inquire into the accounts and/or appropriations, disbursements and administration of the funds of Benue State Government having regard to the clear provisions of Sections 1 ( 1) and (3), 125(2), (4) and (6), 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” it urged the court.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, on February 2, 2019 delivered a judgment restraining the EFCC from placing a PND on the account of Benue State government.

EFCC having felt dissatisfied with the judgment had approached the Court of Appeal.

Steve Odiase, the EFCC counsel, had made strong arguments against the earlier judgment and the appellate court held that, the EFCC acted within its powers to freeze the account of Benue State government.

The court also held that banks are legally bound to obey orders from the EFCC on PND.