EFCC Has Started Inviting Those Indicted By Audit Report —- Abia Govt.

The Abia State government says the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC) has started inviting those indicted by the forensic audit report of the previous administration conducted by the international audit firm KPGM.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, who disclosed this during a media briefing after the State Executive council meeting on Monday said that some of those indicted by the report were already guests of the EFCC.

He informed that the audit is not directed at anybody, but stated that the actors have the opportunity to defend themselves.

“The EFCC has started inviting those indicted by KPMG report.

” We are talking of N62 billion and not N10 paid out in a COVID-19 year for building a non existent airport.

” You made transactions even before getting approval for the payments? Instead of being ashamed for doing a despicable thing that they did, they are on the media shamelessly mounting a propaganda.

“The audit is not directed at anybody, however, the actors have the opportunity to defend themselves.”

He explained that there was nothing wrong with engaging a reputable audit firm with track record of competence, integrity and experience to professionally audit the state accounts to eliminate unnecessary doubts.

Ekeoma challenged those who felt exposed by the shocking revelations in the report to rather go to the EFCC with their facts and clear their names instead of resorting to media war to confuse the gullible with fabricated documents.