EFCC Holding Me Hostage In My House, Okorocha Cries Out

A former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has cried out from his hiding place in his Maitama, Abuja residence, accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of holding him hostage.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the EFCC operatives were at Okorocha’s residence following his failure to honour an invitation to answer to corruption allegations levelled against him.

Okorocha is also vying for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC..

Speaking with journalists from his hiding place, Okorocha said, “I am under hostage I would say, the EFCC is at my house both the back and the front. I would say, I have enquired if they have an arrest warrant nothing, and I am supposed to be getting ready for screening.

“I don’t know what is really happening, It is unfortunate that this is happening here”, he confirmed.

The two-term governor further disclosed that, “I am trying to address a press conference, Of course, the EFCC cannot stop the press from coming into my premises. They are inside my compound but the press is coming inside my house to interview me, they can’t stop them, he insisted”.

When asked if he would be submitting himself to the anti-graft agency, the presidential aspirant said, “I’ll be here until I know what it is, because this is something serious, I want to see an arrest warrant or a court order”, he added.

The agency had stormed Okorocha’s residence early on Tuesday morning barricading the entire place while its operatives took strategic positions including the back of the premises to ensure no one leaves the house.

The operatives were heard saying no member of the Okorocha family would be allowed to leave the compound until they produce the former governor.

As at the time of filing this report, the operatives of the EFCC are still in the premises and attempts to speak with the spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren proved abortive as phone calls made to his line were not answered.