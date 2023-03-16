EFCC: Indian Man Faces Court Charges Over $200, 000 Theft In Lagos 

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An Indian man identified as Chandra Prakash Singh is facing court trial at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, over bribery and retention of stolen property worth $200,000.

He was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Thursday, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo on a seven-count charge.

Prior to this in November 2022, EFCC told the court that in January 2021, Singh, conferred undue advantage on his company, CVN Engineering Ltd.

He was said to have done this while in the employ of African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd where he solicited indirectly to influence his employee to award N365 million contract to CVN Engineering Ltd.

EFCC further alleged that the defendant solicited indirectly to confer undue advantage on his company Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd in order to influence his employee to award N451 million contract to Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd.

Other allegations were that he dishonestly retained the sum of 4,150 USD belonging to African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd.

According to EFCC, the alleged offences violated Sections 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, and Section 83 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2011.

However, in today’s sitting, the prosecution counsel, B.B. Bala, asked for the defendant’s remand and a date for trial but the defendant’s counsel Efe Solomon Izokor, appealed to the court for an oral application for bail.

The prosecuting counsel had objected to the submission made by the defence, insisting that “a written bail application be brought before the court” to enable her to respond accordingly.

Justice Oweibo remanded the defendant in the correctional facility and adjourned the matter till June 27, 2023 for the commencement of trial.