EFCC Investigates ‘Huge Financial Fraud’ In Kogi Govt

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opened an investigation into allegations of financial fraud against the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The investigation followed a detailed report containing allegation of sleaze against the governor by a civil society organization, Anti-Corruption Network (ACN).

In the report, the CSO also published Zenith Bank account numbers linking humongous funds to the governor.

In line with this, former senator representing Kogi West , Dino Melaye, on his verified twitter handle, released a copy of the petition where ACN had petitioned the EFCC detailing the alleged infractions by the governor.

The document obtained by THE WHISTLER shows details of allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption leveled against the governor.

The anti-graft agency’s letter which was signed by the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, and seen by our correspondent in Abuja indicated that a petition was filed against Yahaya Bello and certain officials of his government.

The EFCC acknowledged that Yahaya Bello is under investigation over award of contracts to non-legal persons, contract splitting and money laundering.

The petition was also submitted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), U.S. embassy, British High Commission and Transparency International, but checks by THE WHISTLER couldn’t confirm if the ICPC has begun action.

In the petition, the EFCC stated “we have meticulously investigated and uncovered huge financial fraud carried out by Kogi State Government, the Governor of Kogi State and his Cohorts from 2016 – 2019, ranging from award of contracts to non-legal persons, and award of contracts without due process.

“It further averred that there was circumvention of procurement procedures, suspicious payments made without specific breakdown, money laundering, borrowing from non-capital market, fraudulent loan, and many others.”