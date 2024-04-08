EFCC Launches Investigation Into 14 Suspected Oil Thieves Arrested In Port Harcourt

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have launched an investigation into the activities of the 14 suspected oil thieves who were arrested alongside a Motor Fishing Trawler (MFT), Hawwau Tanko earlier in February this year.

The suspects and vessel were arrested for alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products by the detachment of 5 BN Nigerian Army on 27th February 2024 around Fish Town Rivers, Southern Ijaw Bayelsa State while on board Motor Fishing Trawler (MFT) Hawwau Tanko, laden with about 10,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, (AGO).

The suspects were then handed over to EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Formoso, Brass, Bayelsa State.

According to a press statement by the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, the suspects include: Kolapo Gafar, the captain of the vessel, Monday Aresonor, Rasheed Rafiu, Kubi . E. Wowo, Emmanuel Odey, Kolapo Abdullahi, Sunday Obasan, Kolapo Wasiu, Ilojiole Emeka, Owoseni Ehuwa, John Olowokere, Chima Edwin, John Akpan and Ijoade Tayo.

He said the activity of the 14 suspected oil thieves and MFT Hawwau Tanko is an act of economic sabotage which the Nigerian Navy has sworn not to condone.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Commander of the EFCC Port Harcourt Command, ACE 1, Ahmed M. Ghali, assured the Navy and the entire public that the suspects and the exhibits will be subjected to further investigation and possible prosecution.

Ghali disclosed this through ASE 1 Salim A. Sadiq who received the suspects and the vessel on behalf of the EFCC.

He further commended the Navy for its collaboration with the EFCC and the good working relationship both agencies have enjoyed over the years.

“We will do everything within our powers to ensure that the activities of illegal oil bunkering are completely brought to the barest minimum and that the oil thieves are brought to face the wrath of the law”.