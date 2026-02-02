EFCC: Olukoyede, Integrity And Anti-Corruption Headlines

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In the past, several prominent corruption suspects have tried to downplay the gravity of their alleged crimes by accusing the EFCC of engaging in media trial instead of prosecuting them in court. They always insinuated that the anti-corruption agency had no evidence of the crimes alleged against them, and that their arrest or invitation was politically motivated.

Of course, it was a push back strategy to try and redeem their image, curry public sympathy to force the EFCC to backpedal. Some got away with it. But not any more. Olukoyede’s appointment ushered in a new era of leadership that reflect competence and preparedness.

His experience as the commission’s former secretary and chief of staff to Ibrahim Magu, ex-EFCC’s chairman, may have prepared him for the job. His training as a lawyer with over 22 years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence has also come in handy.

The EFCC under Ola Olukoyede has changed strategy since he came on board in October 2023. No more media trial! No comments in the media on petitions and interrogations until cases are filed in court. The EFCC now seems to take its job of prosecuting financial crimes seriously. It is focussed on getting results, not making noise. The result is that trial has rightfully moved from the media to the law courts.

It is this renewed focus on professionalism and accountability that informed the renaming of the agency’s Department of Internal Affairs to the Department of Ethics and Integrity. The EFCC boss has led by example and had repeatedly challenged members of the public who have any evidence to show he compromised his office to reveal them openly.

Olukoyede has demanded the same level of transparency from his operatives and those caught in the old ways are sanctioned. As at January last year, 27 staff had been dismissed for misconduct, fraudulent activities, and compromising the commission’s integrity.

His desire for professionalism has continued to give the media some of its most captivating headlines since 2024 when he started securing convictions. Most of them have come from the several high-profile cases prosecuted in the last two years, including those involving former governors Willie Obiano, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Darius Ishaku, Theodore Orji, and Yahaya Bello. Others are former ministers Olu Agunloye, Mamman Saleh, Hadi Sirika, Charles Ugwu, and former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

They include : “How EFCC uncovered alleged N5.78bn fraud linked to ex-Kwara governor administration – Witness,” “EFCC witness: How Hadi Sirika ‘paid’ N1.3bn to daughter’s firm for unexecuted aviation contract,” “Emefiele: Witness Narrates How $6.23m was Withdrawn from CBN in an Instant with Forged Papers,” and “Alleged ₦80.2bn Kogi Fraud: How ₦3.1bn Kogi LGs Funds Were Lodged into E-traders Account in Eight Months — Witness,” among several others.

One of my favourites was the landmark arrest of foreigners using Nigeria as a base for cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scam. The headline news, “EFCC Arrests 193 Foreigners, 599 Others For Alleged Crypto Fraud,” was unprecedented. It was the first time such a large number of foreigners were arrested in one operation.

They were arrested on December 10, 2024 in a covert operation at their hideout, said to be an “imposing seven-storey edifice known as Big Leaf Building, on No.7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.” According to Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, the breakthrough came after months of surveillance and monitoring of the activities of the syndicate.

Among the foreigners arrested were 148 Chinese, 40 Filipinos, two Kharzartans, one Pakistani, one Indonesian. The EFCC later revealed that Nigeria had deported 102 foreign nationals, including 60 Chinese and 39 people from the Philippines, who were convicted of “cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.”

The operation was a major crackdown on online scammers, and one which sent a strong message that Nigeria would not allow its territory to be turned into a safe haven for cybercriminals. Olukoyede has also turned the hit on Nigerians engaged in cybercrimes and internet fraud, and constricting the space for them to operate.

Almost on a daily basis, the media is awash with news about internet fraudsters arraigned or jailed. “EFCC: Court jails 41 Yahoo boys in Anambra,” “Courts Jail 59 Yahoo Boys In Osun, Others,” “EFCC arrests 120 over ‘internet fraud’, seizes ‘26 exotic cars’ in Lagos,” and “Court Jails Four For Internet Fraud In Lagos,” were among the headlines in 2024.

All of these were among a total of 7,503 convictions the commission secured in the last two years since Olukoyede was appointed EFCC boss.

Under his leadership, the Commission has made unprecedented progress in the fight against economic and financial crimes in the last two years by recovering over N566 billion alongside other currencies and assets.

He has filed 10,525 cases in court, and secured 7,503 convictions.He also recovered 1,502 non-monetary assets, comprising 402 properties in 2023, 975 in 2024, and 125 in 2025.Among recovered assets include 753 units of duplexes in Lokogoma, Abuja, and the forfeiture of Nok University, now the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

The headlines said it all: “EFCC Recovers 753 Duplexes Fraudulently Built By Former Top Government Official,” “EFCC hands over recovered Abuja estate of 753 housing units to housing ministry,” and “EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture of NOK University, Hotel, Factory in Kaduna.”

The EFCC Chairman said some of the properties recovered have been allocated to government agencies for use as offices, in line with the Commission’s policy of ensuring that recovered assets are put to productive use while part of the funds recovered was deployed to key national initiatives, including the Students Loan Scheme and Consumer Credit Scheme, with a total of ₦100 billion invested.

Speaking on the commission’s drive for asset recovery, Olukoyede said those who stole public funds must not be allowed to enjoy the proceeds of crime. “So, one of the critical factors of our works is that we deprive them of the proceeds of crimes,” he had stated.

The commission has received commendations from heads of MDAs for its diligence and transparency, and many of them are partnering with the EFCC to deliver on the mandate of their offices, especially those generating revenue.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, is one of those seeking collaboration with the EFCC to strengthen Nigeria’s tax compliance framework and safeguard public revenue. He visited Olukoyede in September last year to request the commission’s help.

“We cannot pursue 200 million Nigerians individually to do the right thing, but we want to put a system in place that will aid compliance,” he told Olukoyede.

“You can help us by letting people know that when they violate the law, there is a place you can keep them. On behalf of the President and Nigerians, we thank you for your support and seek even deeper cooperation.”

The EFCC, it seems, has become a government agency now trusted for its integrity, professionalism and transparency. It may not be uhuru yet. But many will trust that the reforms in the EFCC will continue under Olukoyede.

Tajudeen Suleiman is an Abuja Based Journalist. He can be reached via Email: [email protected]