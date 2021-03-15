EFCC Plays Audio Recording As Evidence Against Shehu Sani In Alleged $25,000 Bribe

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has tenderd an audio recording in the trial of a former senator, Shehu Sani.

Sani is facing alleged 25, 000 dollar bribery charge.

The EFCC played the audio recording, said to be a conversation between Sani and the complainant, Alhaji Sani Dauda, owner of ASD motors in Kaduna State, at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday.

The commission’s lawyer, Mr Ekele Iheanacho, led Mr Bako Aliyu, the 10th prosecution witness in evidence to play the audio recording in court.

He told the court that Aliyu had the conversation translated into English but the tape could not playback due to technical difficulties.

However, Aliyu, who is the EFCC investigator, told the court that the investigation showed that there was evidence of a financial transaction between Sani and Dauda.

According to him, the former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was also interviewed orally in the course of investigating the matter but that there was no written statement from him.

Iheanacho also tendered a proforma invoice for the purchase of a Peugeot 508 vehicle at the cost of N17.5 million through Aliyu which was admitted in evidence.

Under cross-examination by Sani’s Counsel, Mr Abdul Ibrahim, SAN, the witness told the court that the 25,000 dollars was handed over to the EFCC by Dauda, the complainant and not by Sani.

Ibrahim said that the invoice was in relation to a transaction involving the purchase of a car since the complainant is a car dealer.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, adjourned the matter until March 16 for the continuation of cross-examination.

It was reported that Sani is being prosecuted by the EFCC on two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence.

The prosecution had so far called 10 witnesses out of the 14 it listed to prove its case against the former lawmaker.