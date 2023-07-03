EFCC Postpones Sale Of Forfeited Assets Till Further Notice 

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has postponed sale of forfeited assets till further notice.

The commission made this disclosure on Monday evening while referring to the announcement it made earlier on Thursday, 25th May, 2023 calling for interested bidders to apply to for the forfeited assets.

In the announcements, EFCC noted that in respect of sale of Forfeited Assets it “regrettably informs the General Public that due to unforeseen circumstances, the sale of Forfeited Assets scheduled to be held from Monday, 10th to Thursday 13th July, 2023 has been postponed until further notice.

“Consequently, the general public is by this notice advised to discontinue submission of bids.

“While bids already submitted should be retrieved at the Commission’s Headquarters. All inconveniences are regretted,please.”