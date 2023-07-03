EFCC Postpones Sale Of Forfeited Assets Till Further Notice 

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission/Premium Times

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has postponed sale of forfeited assets till further notice.

The commission made this disclosure on Monday evening while referring to the announcement it made earlier on Thursday, 25th May, 2023 calling for interested bidders to apply to for the forfeited assets.

In the announcements, EFCC noted that in respect of sale of Forfeited Assets it “regrettably informs the General Public that due to unforeseen circumstances, the sale of Forfeited Assets scheduled to be held from Monday, 10th to Thursday 13th July, 2023 has been postponed until further notice.

“Consequently, the general public is by this notice advised to discontinue submission of bids.

“While bids already submitted should be retrieved at the Commission’s Headquarters. All inconveniences are regretted,please.”

