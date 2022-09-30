EFCC Prosecutors Among 62 New SANs

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two prosecutors of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside 60 others, will be sworn on Monday, November 21, 2022 as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The two prosecutors; Sylvanus Tahir and Rotimi Oyedepo are among those who were on Thursday elevated to the coveted rank of SAN.

Tahir heads the legal and prosecution unit at the EFCC’s corporate headquarters.

He is renowned for securing convictions of politically-exposed persons for the Commission.

He is also said to be resourceful, unassuming and versed in the “pyrotechnics of law.”

Oyedepo on the other hand heads the Chairman’s Monitoring Unit in the Lagos Command of the EFCC.

He is described as a crack prosecutor.

His brilliant appearance at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act, which now empowers the Commission to confiscate properties suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Also on the list of the 62 new SANs is a private prosecutor with the EFCC, Mr. Wahab Shittu.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Commission, has commended the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPc, for elevating the two officials of the commission.

He gave the commendation on Friday while commenting on the decision of the LPPC that approved the elevation of the 62 lawyers.

He said that the LPPC acted rightly for recognising the sterling qualities of the two prosecutors, stressing that their elevation was well-deserved.

“We are committed to the development of legal practice in Nigeria through our painstaking equipping of our law library and adequate training of our lawyers. The LPPC has taken very informed decisions by the elevation of the two prosecutors. I’m positive that many more will still be elevated”, he said.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, in a statement on Thursday, had noted that their elevation was based on a decision reached at the LPPC’s 154th plenary session.

“The rank of a senior advocate of Nigeria(SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,” he said.

SEE FULL LIST OF NEW SANS LIST

1. MOHAMMED ABDULLAHI ABUBAKAR, ESQ.

2. JOHNSON TARIGHO OMOPHE UGBODUMA, ESQ.

3. LAWRENCE SUNDAY OKO-JAJA, ESQ.

4. CHRISTOPHER AGBOMEIRHE SUNDAY OSHOMEGIE, ESQ.

5. SANUSI OLUGBENGA SAI’D, ESQ.

6. WAHAB KUNLE SHITTU, ESQ.

7. EMMANUEL IDEMUDIA OBOH, ESQ.

8. DIRI SAID MOHAMMED, ESQ.

9. OLADIPO AKANMU TOLANI, ESQ.

10. AYODEJI OYEWOLE OMOTOSO, ESQ

11. CHIJIOKE OGBONNA ERONDU, ESQ.

12. AJOKU KINGSLEY OBINNA, ESQ.

13. YAKUBU MAIKASUWA, ESQ.

14. HENRY ESHIJONAM OMU, ESQ.

15. DAGOGO ISRAEL IBOROMA, ESQ.

16. JOSEPH ADEMU AKUBO, ESQ.

17. GOZIE BERTRAND OBI, ESQ.

18. INAM AKPADIAGHA WILSON ESQ.

19. ABUBAKAR BATURE SULU-GAMBARI, ESQ.

20. ABIOYE ARAOYE OLOYEDE ASANIKE, ESQ.

21. SYLVANUS TAHIRU, ESQ.

22. BOLARINWA ELIJAH AIDI, ESQ.

23. TONYE TOMBERE JENEWARI KRUKRUBO, ESQ.

24. ADEREMI MOSHOOD BASHUA, ESQ.

25. KOLAPO OLUGBENGA KOLADE, ESQ.

26. SAMUEL PETER KARGBO, ESQ.

27. IFEANYICHUKWU SYLVESTER OBIAKOR, ESQ.

28. OLASOJI OLAIYA OLOWOLAFE, ESQ.

29. MUTALUBI OJO ADEBAYO, ESQ.

30. VICTOR ODAFE OGUDE, ESQ.

31. SULAYMAN OLAWALE IBRAHIM, ESQ.

32. MUMINI ISHOLA HANAFI, ESQ.

33. TANKO TANKO ASHANG, ESQ.

34. DAMIAN OHAKWE OKORO, ESQ.

35. ANDREW MWAJIM MALGWI, ESQ.

36. ETUKWU ONAH, ESQ.

37. ADEBORO LATEEF ADAMSON, ESQ.

38. BANKOLE JOEL AKOMOLAFE, ESQ.

39. KELECHI CHINEDUM OBI, ESQ.

40. ANDREW OSEMEDUA ODUM, ESQ.

41. OKORO OKECHUKWU EDWIN, ESQ.

42. GODSON CHUKWUDI UGOCHUKWU, ESQ.

43. STEVEN ONYECHI ONONYE, ESQ.

44. IKANI KANU AGABI, ESQ.

45. MUSTAPHA SHABA IBRAHIM, ESQ.

46. MUIZUDEEN YUNUS ABDULLAHI, ESQ.

47. MAGAJI MATO IBRAHIM, ESQ.

48. SUNUSI MUSA, ESQ.

49. OLADOYIN OLUSEYI AWOYALE, ESQ.

50. ROTIMI ISEOLUWA OYEDEPO, ESQ.

51. CHUKWUDUBEM BONAVENTURE ANYIGBO, ESQ.

52. LUKMAN OYEBANJI FAGBEMI, ESQ.

53. MICHAEL JONATHAN NUMA, ESQ.