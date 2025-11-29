EFCC Releases Ex-AGF Malami After Interrogation

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, after hours of interrogations by the anti-graft team.

Malami confirmed his release in his X account on Saturday.

The former minister said that he had been released and scheduled for another meeting with investigators.

He said that the reality behind the “fabricated allegations” levelled against him would become clearer with time.

“In line with my undertaking to keep Nigerians updated on my invitation by EFCC, I give glory to Allah for his divine intervention.

“The engagement was successful and I am eventually released while on an appointment for further engagement as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continue to unfold.”

Advertisement

The EFCC had summoned Malami through a letter dated Nov. 24, and signed by Sunday Ofen-Imu on behalf of its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

The EFCC did not disclose the specific allegations for which Mr Malami was invited.