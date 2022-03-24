EFCC Releases Obiano After Spending 7 Days In Detention, Seizes Passport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has released the immediate- past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano after spending seven days in detention.

The anti-graft agency had released Obiano on Wednesday after he reportedly fulfilled his bail condition, but seized his passport, preventing him from leaving the country.

Obiano was arrested a week ago by the EFCC at the Murtala Muhammed Airport a few hours after he handed over to his successor, Professor Charles Soludo.

The EFCC said he was arrested following an alleged “misappropriation of public funds, including, N5bn Sure-P and N37bn security vote which was withdrawn in cash. Part of the funds was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state”.