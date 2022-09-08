EFCC Resumes Issuance Of SCUML Certificates

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday announced that it has resumed issuance of certificates for the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

This is meant to be in line with its new status as a unit fully domiciled within the EFCC, and to also serve as statutory responsibilities under the new- fangled Money Laundering Act, 2022.

“The EFCC is delighted to inform the general public that the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, has commenced issuance of certificates to every successful applicant.

“The EFCC wishes to assure the public of a more professional and efficient SCUML.

“Interested applicants can now come forward with their application for the new certificates.” the statement partly reads

Recall that the Commission had earlier suspended the issuance of the certificates as an administrative measure, to bring SCUML into alignment with its new regulatory framework, environment and obligations.