EFCC Returns $225,895, ₦62.79m Loot To Foreign Fraud Victims

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, handed over a total sum of $225,895 (Two Hundred and Twenty-Five, Eight Hundred and Ninety-Five United States Dollars) and ₦62,790,000 (Sixty-Two Million, Seven Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira) to foreign victims of fraud from the United States of America and South Africa.

The handover ceremony, which was presided over by the Secretary to the Commission, Mohammed Hammajoda, featured representatives of the victims’ nations, including the Assistant Law Enforcement Attaché of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Mike Fukuda, and the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Lindi Mminele

Hammajoda noted that corruption remained a global menace that required collective efforts to combat.

“Corruption is like a cancer that eats into every fabric of our lives. It is cross-border in nature; therefore, we must join hands collectively to defeat it. Corruption has no borders, and if we do not fight it together, it will consume us all,” he said.

He added that the EFCC remained committed to ensuring that recovered proceeds of crime are returned to their rightful owners.

“From our end at the EFCC, we are doing our best. Whatever we recover, we return to the victims, whether individuals, corporate organisations, governments or international victims. We also expect the same gesture from our sister agencies and collaborators across the world,” he said.

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Speaking further on collaboration, restitution and asset recovery, Hammajoda urged international partners of the Commission in the United States, Europe, Asia, South Africa and other parts of the world to respond promptly to requests for cooperation.

“Whatever is due to Nigeria, we expect to receive it just as we make recoveries available to you. Whether you are in America, Europe, Asia or Africa, we expect the same cooperation,” he said.

During the ceremony, Fukuda received $7,440 on behalf of American victims of fraud: Drago Boskovic, $15,000, Anh Ngoc Nguyen and three others, Holly Ngo: $175,895 and ₦62,790,000.

Similarly, the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa, Lindi Mminele, alongside the victim’s lawyer, Elisha Sunday, received $50,000 on behalf of Ennis-Flint Africa Limited, a South African company.

Speaking on behalf of the victims, Mminele expressed appreciation to the EFCC for its efforts in recovering and restituting victims.

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“I would like to express my gratitude for the good work the EFCC has been doing. South Africa has witnessed that what the Commission is doing is real, as the victim company has experienced and seen the results of the work done,” she said.

She added that the South African High Commission values its longstanding relationship with the EFCC and looks forward to continued cooperation.

Also speaking, the lawyer to the South African victim company, Elisha Sunday, commended the Commission for its relentless efforts in combating economic and financial crimes.

“The best thing that ever happened to this country is the EFCC, because of the good work it is doing. I say this not because I am here, but because I have seen the dedication of the staff of the Commission. Their efforts are helping to restore confidence that people can still do business with Nigerians,” he said.

He also praised the Commission’s role in strengthening Nigeria’s reputation in the global financial system.

On his part, Fukuda commended the EFCC for its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of fraud.

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“I have seen the effort the EFCC has made in securing restitution for victims, and it is inspiring to me and my organisation. I want to reaffirm our readiness to continue working with you. Your organisation is truly a world-class agency, and we are honoured to collaborate with you,” he said on behalf of the FBI and the United States Department of Justice.