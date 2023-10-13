EFCC Secures Conviction For Three Internet Fraudsters In Anambra

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Enugu Command has secured the conviction of three alleged internet fraudsters.

According to the EFCC, the convicts were first arraigned on September 29, 2023, before Justice Nnadi O. Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State on one -count separate charges bordering on impersonation and attempt to obtain money by false pretences.

The suspects are: Anyanwu Prince Uzoma, Okume Clinton Chukwuemeka and Jude Onyecachi.

The lone-count reads: “That you, Jude Onyekachi, sometime in the year 2023 at Enugu State, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, fraudulently impersonated one Wilfred Baston from United States by means of your IPhone 11 via fake Google chat account with the intent to gain advantage for yourself from unsuspecting foreign nationals and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3) (a) & (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(4) of the same Act”.

The suspects all pleaded guilty to their respective charges and were convicted by Justice Dimgba and sentenced to one year imprisonment each.

The Judge however, gave them an option of N150, 000 each , and also ruled that all the recovered items from the convicts be forfeited to the Federal Government.

