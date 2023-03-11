EFCC Secures Jail Terms For Two PDP Chieftains Involved In N142m Elections Bribe

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured a jail terms for two chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bauchi State.

This was revealed by the Commission on Saturday evening in a twitter post on its official handle.

According to EFCC, the two Chieftains – Saleh Hussaini Gamawa and Aminu Umar Gadiya, were convicted by a Federal High Court sitting in Bauchi.

They were both sentenced to 2 years imprisonment by Justice Hassan Dikko for offences that bordered on conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N142,460,000.00

The defendants were first arraigned on June 4, 2018 and re-arraigned on October 16, 2018, the Commission said.

Their rearrangement had bordered on charges of receiving over 142 Million to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections in Bauchi State.