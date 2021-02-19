EFCC Storms ‘Internet Fraud Academy’, Arrest Coordinator, 26 Others

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Abuja Zonal Office has uncovered an ‘internet fraud academy’ for the grooming of fraudsters.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren on Friday.

According to him, the ‘academy’ is located on Arab Contractors Area of Mpape Hills, a suburb of Abuja.

It was discovered when operatives, acting on intelligence, stormed the base on Thursday February 18, and arrested 27 internet fraud suspects.

The Commission said the coordinator of the ‘academy’ is a 30-year-old Emmanuel Clement, adding that his ‘students’ are mostly young school leavers, ladies inclusive, within the age range of 18 to 25 years.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Venza car, 30 mobile phones and one laptop.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.