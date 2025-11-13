EFCC Strengthening Anti-Corruption Drive – NSCDC

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Ayinla Saidi Akintayo, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for its impressive conviction and asset recovery figures, stating that they testify to the success of the Commission’s fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country and renewed hope to Nigeria

Akintayo gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

The Commandant was received by the Benin Acting Zonal Director, Deputy Commander of the EFCC, DCE Sa’ad Hanafi Sa’ad, who noted that the EFCC was a central pillar in Nigeria’s quest for economic growth and development.

“Your Commission has consistently demonstrated an uncommon commitment to curbing financial crimes, money laundering and the menace of corruption in our society. Indeed, the EFCC has given renewed hope to Nigeria that accountability, transparency and justice are achievable values in our democracy,” he said.

The newly posted NSCDC commandant, alongside his team, came to familiarise himself with the leadership of the EFCC in the zone and to strengthen the existing collaboration between the two agencies of the government in tackling economic crimes and other acts of criminality in the state.

“We believe that there is room for deeper collaboration between our agencies. It is our hope that through sustained partnership, intelligence sharing and mutual support, we can collectively strengthen the fight against corruption and other economic crimes that undermine national growth and stability,” he said.

Advertisement

Sa’ad, in his response, appreciated Akintayo and his team for the visit, noting that partnership and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies are key to the successes of the EFCC. He further noted that the EFCC has a robust relationship with the NSCDC and promised to sustain it, stating that no single organisation can tackle the issues of fraud and criminality in the country alone.

“The EFCC cannot do it alone. We believe in collaboration, and through effective collaboration, we can block the loopholes and gaps which criminals explore and build a better nation which we can all be proud of,” he said.