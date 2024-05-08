EFCC To Arraign Ex-Aviation Minister, Sirika, Daughter Over N2.7bn Alleged Fraud Thursday

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, his daughter, Fatimah, and two other suspects will be arraigned in court on Thursday.

The minister and other defendants are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged contract fraud to the tune of N2.7 billion at the Aviation Ministry while serving as Minister.

Sirika alongside his three co-defendants: his daughter, Fatima; one Jalal Hamma, and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, will be arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Details later…