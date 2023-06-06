EFCC To Challenge Oronsaye’s Acquittal In N2bn Fraud Trial

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it will appeal the judgment granted by the Federal High Court Abuja, acquitting a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoS, Mr. Stephen Oronsaye of the N2bn money laundering charges against him.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that the Federal High Court on Monday, in a judgement that was delivered by trial Jugde Inyang Ekwo, held that EFCC failed to provide convincing and credible evidence to establish its case.

However, in a new development, the commission says it believes the trial judge erred by overlooking the evidence of the 21 witnesses called by the prosecution during the course of the trial.

It also pointed out that the confessional statement of one of the defendants, Osarenkhoe Afe, was also overlooked.

The Commission therefore decided to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal.

Oronsaye’s corruption trial commenced in 2015 when he was docked alongside the Managing Director of Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Mr. Osarenkhoe Afe and three companies- Cluster Logistic Limited; Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited.

The 1st and 2nd defendants, between 2010 and 2011, used the companies as vehicles to syphon public funds to the tune of N2 billion, through contract fraud and were prosecuted on an amended 27 count charge.