EFCC To Deploy New Software Against Money Laundering

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has deployed a uniquely developed software analytical tool called SCUML 360° to improve the services of the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML.

Advertisement

This is in an effort to improve the efficiency of SCUML’s processes as recommended by the International Cooperation and Review Group, ICRG, of the Financial Action Task Force, FATF.

Dr. Maher Abu Ghali, Chief Executive of Intellisys Consulting and Solutions, on Friday, during an in-house training of the EFCC officers at the SCUML office in Wuse 2, Abuja, explained how the software works.

He said: “SCUML 360° has the ability to process 20 million transactions per day on a single server which will greatly enhance the efficiency of SCUML.”

He noted that the software also comes with an Artificial Intelligence, AI, feature which will help to analyse the data received by SCUML.

“One of the many benefits of the new tool is that it has a messaging module where SCUML can communicate directly with Designated Non-financial Businesses and Professions, DNFBPs via the messaging board.

Advertisement

“With this, DNFBPs will have their questions answered without having to call or come to SCUML’s offices,” he said.

He also pointed out that with DNFBP, people will be able to print their certificates by themselves from the comfort of their offices once they receive it in their email.

The new certificates will come with a QR code as a security feature and will have a digital signature on it, he added.

Director SCUML, CE Daniel Isei, appreciated the work which Intellisys Consulting and Solutions had done.

He expressed confidence that, with this new software, SCUML is better positioned to fulfil its mandate while meeting the demand of its customers in a timely and efficient manner.