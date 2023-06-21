EFCC To Stop Skit Makers, Movie Producers From Using Branded Jackets Without Permission

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, warned against the use of the EFCC branded jackets or symbols in movies without authorisation.

According to the Commission, its attention was drawn to the activities of content creators, movie and skit producers who use EFCC-branded Jackets, symbols, insignia and other accoutrements without authorization.

The Commission stated that it appreciates the desire by some operators in the creative sector to produce movies/skits with plots around economic and financial crimes.

It however noted that, “it is incumbent on such operators to seek the Commission’s authorization, including vetting of scenes which purport to depict the operations of the Commission, to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

“The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes.

“Anyone found acting contrary to this advisory shall henceforth be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly,” it said in a press release signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.