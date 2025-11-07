EFCC Trains Staff To Detect Public Sector Corruption

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has concluded a four-day training programme on “Public Sector Fraud Prevention, Detection and Investigation” for its officers at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.

The capacity-building programme, which was designed to enhance the skills of EFCC personnel in identifying, preventing, and investigating fraudulent activities within the public sector.

“This training is a testament to the Executive Chairman’s passion and commitment to strengthen our collective capacity to combat fraud and entrench integrity within the public sector. We are deeply grateful to him for his vision; guidance and unwavering support in making this program a success.”

The Deputy Commandant, Training, EFCC Academy, Assistant Commander of EFCC, ACE1 Halima Rufau further emphasized that the course which focused on strengthening internal control and identifying red flags, conducting fraud risk assessment and integrating preventive and investigative processes, has greatly enhanced the participants’ understanding of proactive fraud management.

The Commission has also demonstrated its core values of integrity, professionalism, collaboration and courage that define the EFCC and guides all that its workforce does” she said,

The training featured expert presentations, case studies, and interactive sessions focused on emerging trends in fraud risk management, control and effective investigation strategies.

Rufau, on behalf of Ola Okukoyede commended the participants for their dedication and charged them to apply the knowledge gained in the discharge of their duties as well as share the knowledge with other colleagues in their various Commands.