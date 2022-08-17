EFCC Urges Journalists To Beam Searchlights On Forex Market

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at a workshop on Wednesday, urged journalists to beam their searchlights on Forex marketing in the country.

He spoke during a training workshop for journalists at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking on the activities of the organization, especially regarding Forex marketing, he said, “However, one achievement which most of you may not easily recognise is the impact which EFCC’s intervention in the Forex market has had on the value of the Naira. From well over N710 to the Dollar, following the Commission’s intervention, the Naira has appreciated significantly against the Dollar in the Parallel market, and we are not relenting in our efforts to check harmful speculative activities in the sector.

“I urge you to also beam your searchlights on this area as it is in our collective interest to have a national currency whose value is not subject to the whims of crooked speculators.”

Speaking further at the workshop for journalists on Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes, Bawa said: “I count it as a great honour to be in your midst today, at this auspicious event of a workshop on the Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes, specially put together for journalists accredited to cover the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The decision of the Commission to sponsor this workshop underscores the importance which it attaches to the role of the media in the fight against economic and financial crimes, including corruption.

“Without doubt, the media’s ability to inform and sensitize the people on the ills of corruption and economic crime is crucial for us. So far, the media has been helpful. If nothing else, the Commission enjoys a visibility that makes it the reference point for effectiveness in law enforcement.”

The EFCC boss also seized the opportunity to appeal to journalists to be cautious in the coverage of economic crimes and ensure they verify facts before publication.

He said the purpose of the workshop was meant to be one of the interventions by the Commission to improve the capacity of the media to deliver content in accordance with the Commission’s mandate.

“This event is therefore one of the interventions by the Commission to improve the capacity of the media to deliver on its constitutional mandate as the Fourth Estate of the Realm. As a worthy, dependable and reliable ally, I want to use this opportunity to further urge media practitioners to put the interest of our country at heart, particularly as it relates to a conscientious effort not to celebrate the corrupt in our midst, but to expose them on the pages of your newspapers, screens of television or our various online platforms.

“The war against corruption is a worthy fight for the soul of Nigeria, and for the future generation; it should not be left to the EFCC alone.

Nevertheless, there are issues in the media profiling of the Commission that are less than desirable. The notion, for instance, that the Commission is draconian in its approach to fighting cybercrime is perhaps borne out of poor understanding of its modus operandi. But I am convinced that at the end of this workshop we will all be better educated on the processes and procedures of the EFCC.”

He said the EFCC recorded a total of 2220 conviction in 2021, adding that as of August 5 this year, the Commission had recorded 2210 convictions.

Sylvanus Tahir, the Deputy Director Legal and Prosecution, who was represented by Mr. Okereke Samuel, spoke on challenges of prosecuting economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

He mentioned challenges such as lack of cooperation from persons and institutions involved, gaps in the law guiding prosecution among others.

He said: “The first challenge therefore, to successfully prosecute is to be able to obtain the cooperation from those who should provide relevant evidence that will enable successful prosecution.”

Other speakers at the event were, Dele Oyewale, who spoke on Best Practice in Financial Crimes Reporting, while Buhari Dalhatu, Head, Cybercrime section spoke on Cybercrime Enforcement in Nigeria.

Abdulsalam Mahmud, the deputy editor of PR Nigeria, one of the participants at the event, who spoke to THE WHISTLER, shared his experience on the workshop.

He said, “This workshop has been an eye opening session for me. Prior to this event, I never knew much about the workings of the EFCC, especially how they carry out their diligent investigations, but coming to this event, I have known so much and moving forward I can be able to carry out an in-depth investigative report especially on economic and financial crimes.”