EFCC Warns Lawyers Against Standing As Sureties, Bail Fee

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Wednesday said the Commission does charge any fee from lawyers or family members of detained suspects before releasing them on bail.

Advertisement

According to EFCC, securing administrative bail of suspects in the Commission’s custody is free, adding that lawyers should also desist from standing as “surety” and legal representative at the same time to suspects.

EFCC passed this warning through the Acting Commander of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Commission, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u on Wednesday when she received in her office, Executive Committee members of the Ibadan Branch of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, led by its chairman, Folashade Aladeniyi.

According Rufa’u, lawyers engaging themselves in such act are only putting themselves into in trouble and does not portray the legal profession in good light.

She said, “In the event the suspect was released and later jumps administrative bail, the Commission will have no choice than to arrest the lawyer first, before going after other sureties.”

She however commended the NBA for the visit, saying it would strengthen the existing collaboration and synergy between the two bodies.

Advertisement

In her remark, the chairman of the committee, Folashade Aladeniyi, appealed to the Zonal Commander to protect the rights of suspects in detention by ensuring their quick release.

She also hinted on investigating the activities of politically exposed persons accused of corruption in the state.