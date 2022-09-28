EFCC Warns Public Against Falling Victim To Online Account Scammers

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday alerted the public to the antics of scammers who lure people to open online accounts with them.

The warning, which was posted on the Commission’s Facebook, says:

“Scammers are opening fake accounts and offering unbelievable discounts to lure people into giving huge amounts.

“Be wise, don’t be among the counts of people used for their cashouts.”

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

PHOTOS: Atiku’s ‘Better Halves’ From North, South Light Up Presidential Campaign Inauguration

Nigeria Politics

VIDEO: ‘I Go Tell Wike Say I See You For Atiku Campaign Launch’ – Anyim Teases David Mark

THE WHISTLER spoke to Mr. Dele Oyewale, the acting spokesperson of the EFCC, on the activities of the scammers. 

He said, “It’s our routine public engagement campaign to alert members of the public about issues that may affect their finances. It’s to sensitize people about these scammers that open fake accounts to lure people.

“They will tell you to bring this and that so that they will give you a certain percentage and all those big things they offer. 

“We are just alerting the public to be very careful not to lose their money on all these phantom promises.

“It is something that is all over town, so we have to continue enlightening people to be careful about where they put their money.”

You might also like

Don’t Enroll Police Recruits Without Our Approval, PSC Warns IPPIS Office

BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Oyo Police Station, Two Killed

Five States Recorded 478 Cholera Cases In Seven Days, Says NCDC

In Recognition Of His Service To Nigeria, Buhari’s Late Chief Of Staff, Abba…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.