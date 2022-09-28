EFCC Warns Public Against Falling Victim To Online Account Scammers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday alerted the public to the antics of scammers who lure people to open online accounts with them.

The warning, which was posted on the Commission’s Facebook, says:

“Scammers are opening fake accounts and offering unbelievable discounts to lure people into giving huge amounts.

“Be wise, don’t be among the counts of people used for their cashouts.”

THE WHISTLER spoke to Mr. Dele Oyewale, the acting spokesperson of the EFCC, on the activities of the scammers.

He said, “It’s our routine public engagement campaign to alert members of the public about issues that may affect their finances. It’s to sensitize people about these scammers that open fake accounts to lure people.

“They will tell you to bring this and that so that they will give you a certain percentage and all those big things they offer.

“We are just alerting the public to be very careful not to lose their money on all these phantom promises.

“It is something that is all over town, so we have to continue enlightening people to be careful about where they put their money.”