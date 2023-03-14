EFCC Witness Reveals How Ex-Minister, Others Shared N450m Election Bribe

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A witness from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday revealed how an ex-minister, Mohammed Wakil and others shared the sum of N450million meant to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election in Borno State.

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the EFCC, had on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 re-arraigned Wakil alongside Garba Abacha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr. Abubakar Ali Kullima and Engr. Muhammad Baba Kachalla.

They were alleged to have received the said sum from the $115million disbursed by a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

At the resumed trial today at Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno, the counsel for the prosecution, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed led the third prosecution witness, PW3, Dauda Umar, in evidence.

The witness narrated how the sum of N450 million was signed and collected in cash from Fidelity Bank by Wakil alongside the second defendant, Garba Abacha.

He said: “We commenced investigation by inviting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials who reported” the case.

Asked whether the first and second defendants were invited, the witness explained that Wakil, when invited by the EFCC, confirmed that he signed and collected in cash the said sum alongside the second defendant, for disbursement according to a template sent to him by PDP in Abuja.

Dauda told the court that the first defendant availed the EFCC with the template sent from the PDP headquarters for the disbursement of the money.

He also informed the court how the money was shared, explaining that the second defendant accompanied his principal, Wakil and witnessed the disbursement of the funds.

“The third defendant was invited by Wakil and collected the sum of N120,340,000.00 on behalf of Southern Borno.

“The fourth defendant who was also invited by Wakil signed and collected the sum of N88, 620,000.00 on behalf of Northern Borno, while the fifth defendant signed and collected the sum of N140, 860,000.00 for Borno Central.

“They all signed and collected the said amounts in cash at the residence of Wakil” Dauda stated.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges reads to them and Justice J.K. Dagat, the presiding judge, adjourned till June 14, 2023 for continuation of trial.