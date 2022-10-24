EFCC Yet To Find 131 Suspected Criminals Declared Wanted Since 2013

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet to find about one hundred and thirty-one suspected criminals, including an Indian, listed on its website since December 2013.

The list of wanted persons includes suspected internet fraudsters and those alleged to have committed crimes of impersonation, conspiracy, and fraudulent wire transfers.

However, investigation shows that not all persons on the list had been there since 2013 as some had been arrested while new names were added every year.

THE WHISTLER was unable to get the number of wanted persons that had been arrested from the EFCC as all officials contacted could not furnish the website with such information.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “I can’t say whether you are right or wrong regarding the statistics mentioned, because it may also be possible that there may be other numbers of persons that are not listed there.

“I can’t tell how many exactly because I don’t have that. I can’t say exactly that this is the exact number that has been arrested also. “

Other sources contacted at the headquarters of the anti-graft body also said the same thing.

Checks on the Internet also indicated that among the number of persons declared wanted by the Commission whose names are not on the list is a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, known as Mompha.

He is wanted for fraud-related crimes including false asset declaration.

The EFCC in a notice on 3rd August 2022, signed by Uwajaren, declared Mompha wanted.

The notice partly read: “The general public is hereby notified that Ismaili Mustapha, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Retention of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct, Possession of Document Containing False Pretences, False Asset Declaration, and Laundering of Proceeds of Unlawful Conduct.

“Ismaila, 38, hails from Ogbomosho Local Govt Area of Oyo State. His last known address: 21, Fagbenro Street, Idi-Araba, Surulere, Lagos State…”

Mompha was first arrested on October 18, 2019, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while boarding an Emirates Airline flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was arraigned in court shortly after his arrest alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9 billion, but got bail.

He had since jumped bail, forcing Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja to issue a bench warrant for his arrest on 22nd June 2022.

Further search by THE WHISTLER showed that one Kelechi Vitalis Anozie was among the suspects declared wanted in the past but arrested. He was on the watch list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

He was charged with alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

A statement released by the Commission regarding him partly reads: “Anozie and four other suspects: Valentine Iro, Ekene Ekechukwu (alias Ogedi Power), Bright Azubuike (alias Bright Bauer Azubuike) and Ifeanyi Junior, are alleged to have defrauded one F.F who lives in Illinois, United States, the sum of $135,800 US Dollars and another $47,000,” part of the statement reads.

Anozie first appeared on the FBI’s wanted list in 2019 alongside 80 other Nigerians and was later arrested on 10th March 2022.

In a similar case, one Festus Abiona, a 38-year-old man was arrested by the FBI over alleged involvement in internet fraud.

He had been on the wanted list of the commission for more than eight months before luck ran against him and he was finally arrested in his hideout.

In 2018, Operatives of the EFCC arrested one Osondu Victor Igwilo and three others who have been on the FBI watchlist for a $100m fraud.

Also, on September 2, 2019, the Commission had arrested a suspected female cyber fraudster who was declared wanted by the FIB, in Benin City, Edo State but her identity was withheld from the public.

One Fatade Idowu Olamilekan, a wire fraud suspect, who was on the wanted list of the FBI, was on July 14, 2022, extradited to the United States.

He was allegedly involved in stealing over $3.5 million worth of equipment in various cities across the US.

His extradition was coordinated by the EFCC, following a notice from the FBI New York, through the US Legal Attache for his role in impersonating various cities, states and academic institutions across the United States.