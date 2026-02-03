Effective PHCs Critical To Disease Prevention, Says Sokoto Lawmaker

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A member representing Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency, Hon. Umar Yusuf Yabo, has stressed that functional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) are vital to reducing maternal and infant mortality and strengthening disease prevention, particularly in rural communities.

Yabo made the assertion during an inspection visit to the newly completed and renovated Donu Primary Healthcare Centre in his constituency.

According to the lawmaker, bringing essential medical services closer to the people remains one of the most effective ways to prevent diseases and improve health outcomes among rural dwellers.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the facility, saying the renovation is another major step in his sustained effort to improve access to quality healthcare and social infrastructure.

He noted that the PHC is part of a broader, people-oriented intervention aimed at strengthening grassroots healthcare delivery in communities that have long suffered neglect.

Yabo disclosed that several educational infrastructure projects have been executed across the constituency. These, according to him include the renovation of a block of six classrooms at Daringuru Primary School, blocks of three classrooms at Bulayaki Primary School in Dalijan Village, ICAS Primary School Yabo, and Ruggadu Primary School, as well as blocks of two classrooms at Chofal Primary School, Kambama Islamiyya School, Lambara Islamiyya School, and Ruggar Kijo Islamiyya School.

Advertisement

He explained that the interventions are aimed at decongesting classrooms, improving learning environments, and boosting school enrolment, particularly at the basic education level.

In the area of religious and community development, the lawmaker said he has facilitated the construction of Jumu’at mosques in Ruggar Kijo, Lambara, Kambama, and Doruwa communities, initiatives he said are designed to strengthen social cohesion and support the spiritual needs of the people.

Yabo further stated that more communities have also benefited from the construction of Primary Healthcare Centres, all aimed at enhancing community-level healthcare delivery and reducing pressure on tertiary health facilities.

He added that infrastructure development has also received a boost through the construction of township roads in Sanyinnawal, Bulaga, Ebba Layout in Yabo, Police-to-Torankawa Road, and Binjin Muza Road, among others, to improve mobility, stimulate local economic activities, and ease daily movement for residents.

In addition, the lawmaker disclosed that he is currently facilitating the construction, installation, and assembly of a mini solar grid in Shagari Local Government Area.

Advertisement

He said the project is designed to provide clean, reliable, and sustainable electricity to underserved communities, align with his commitment to renewable energy, and bridge the electricity gap in rural areas.