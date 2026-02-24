Egbetokun Resigned As IGP Because Of Pressing Family Issues—Presidency

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Presidency has confirmed that Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, resigned from his position due to pressing family matters.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the President, Bayo Onanuga on Tuesday.

It said Tinubu received Egbetokun’s resignation letter on Tuesday and expressed profound appreciation for his decades of dedicated service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation.

“We are grateful for IGP Egbetokun’s professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s internal security,” the President said in a statement.

Egbetokun was appointed in June 2023 for a four-year term set to end in June 2027, under the amended provisions of the Police Act 2020.

Advertisement

To ensure continuity in leadership amid ongoing security challenges, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Tunji Disu as Acting IGP, effective immediately.

The Presidency highlighted Disu’s operational experience and leadership track record as vital for maintaining stability within the Force.

In accordance with the Police Act, the Nigeria Police Council will convene soon to formally consider AIG Disu’s appointment as substantive IGP, after which his name will be sent to the Senate for confirmation.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to national security, institutional strengthening, and ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force remains professional, accountable, and fully equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.