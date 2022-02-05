Egbin Power Plant Resumes Operations 48 Hours After Fire Incident

Following the recent fire at power of Egbin Power Plc, the management of the company on Saturday announced the resumption of operations.

Operations were suspended at the power plant after a fire incident led to its shutdown at about 4:20pm om Wednesday.

Announcing resumption of operations on Saturday in a statement, the company said that the affected unit was linked to the national grid at on Friday.

The statement read, “The Management of Egbin Power Plc. wishes to inform the public and its stakeholders that plant operations have resumed following the recent fire incident at the power plant.

“Unit (ST05) was put back in service and synchronised to the national grid at 19:57 hours on February 4 and is back on stream generating 220mw.

“The Technical team at the plant is working tirelessly to ensure that an additional 660mw is added to the grid before the weekend runs out.

“Egbin continues to work with the regulatory authorities and other stakeholders to achieve full restoration in line with global health, safety, and environmental standards.

“We use this medium to reiterate our commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly through safe, innovative and sustainable power generation.”

This is just as the Transmission Company of Nigeria also stated that the ongoing load shedding in some areas of Lagos was caused by the fire incident at Egbin power station.

The TCN said in a statement on Saturday by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, that the incident led to the shutdown of all the power generating units in the power station,

It stated, “The removal of 630MW from the grid at the same time means that the TCN had to strive to ensure that it achieves generation load balance to maintain the stability of the grid.

“This it did by reducing bulk electricity to Lagos, to avoid overloading the 330kV lines within the state, while the third unit at the Shiroro Station was tied. These were necessary to avoid the collapse of the nation’s grid.”