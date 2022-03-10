Egbunike Was ‘A Star In Nigeria Police’, Anambra Govt Pays Tribute To Late DIG

The Anambra State government, Thursday, expressed sadness over the death of DIG Joseph Egbunike.

The late DIG died on Tuesday, March 8, in Abuja.

He was in-charge of Administration and Finance in the Force Headquarters.

The state government regretted that he died ‘just three months to his scheduled retirement at 60 years.

He was the most senior police officer from the Southeast who had served meritoriously as commissioner of police, according to Mr C. Don Adinuba, commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Anambra State.

Adinuba said, “DIG Egbunike was one of the most read officers in the Nigeria Police Force ever. Trained in accountancy at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he was to obtain degrees in different disciplines from the University of Lagos, Lagos State University and University of Abuja, crowning the academic pursuits with a doctorate in criminology.

“He was a member of such bodies as the Nigerian Institute of Management, Chartered Institute of Cost Management, Nigerian Bar Association, Institute of Directors, Nigerian Institute of Management, and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria as well as Institute of Fraud Examiners.”

He said it was because of his wealth of experience that he was not retired when the incumbent police IG, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, assumed office.

Quoting him, “Tragic and shocking as his sudden death is, the government and people of Anambra State are consoled by the fact that DIG Egbunike was a star in the Nigeria Police Force and beyond. He was another worthy Anambra State ambassador.”