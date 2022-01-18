Eguaveon May Continue As Super Eagles Coach If He Wins AFCON—Pinnick

…Foreign Coach May Become Technical Director

Super Eagles interim coach Austine Eguavoen may become the next national team coach, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has said.

But the ex-Super Eagles coach needs to lift the ongoing African Cup of Nations to seal his place as the coach.

Eguavoen’s men will face Guinea-Bissau in their final group game in Garoua on Wednesday having already secured a place in the last 16.

The team beat Egypt by a lone goal and also defeated Sudan 3:1.

“We know that Eguavoen can do the job expertly, but we also know that he will be more useful controlling the technical department,” Pinnick told AFP.

“If Eguavoen won the Cup of Nations, we might have a rethink. In that case, the foreign coach would become the technical director.”

Before the Nations Cup, the NFF in December appointed Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro to head the team after the tournament.

Based on the arrangement, Peseiro will join the team as an observer pending the conclusion of the game.

The team had a rough qualification spell under German coach Gernot Rohr who was sacked in December.