Eguavoen Resigns As Super Eagles Technical Adviser After Failing To Qualify Nigeria For World Cup

Super Eagles interim Technical Adviser, Austin Eguavoen, has resigned following his failure to lead the team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Eguavoen’s resignation is coming two days after the Black Stars of Ghana clinched the ticket to Qatar in a contest between the two West African nations.

The Nigerian Football Federation made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

NFF said, “Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect.

“The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half year’s contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.

“A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.

“We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

Eguavoen who was appointed interim coach of the Super Eagles prior to the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, resigned the role to settle as technical adviser when Nigeria lost to Tunisia in the round of 16.

He has since then acted as the interim technical adviser, the position he had previously held.

The poor performance of the Super Eagles had led to the sack of former German coach, Gernot Rhor. The NFF had engaged the services of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro pending the outcome of the nations cup.