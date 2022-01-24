Eguavoen Steps Down As Interim Coach After Super Eagles’ Defeat To Tunisia

Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down his position as the interim coach of the Super Eagles.

The national team yesterday lost to Covid-19 stricken Carthagies Eagle at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Eguavoen said, “What happens next is that I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“I will go back to my position and allow the NFF (to) make a decision on the way forward.”

The decision was in compliance with the arrangement made after the sacking of former coach Gernot Rohr.

When Rohr was sacked, the Nigerian Football Federation approved the appointment of Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles new head coach.

To fill the vacuum, Eguavoen, ex-Super Eagles international was however appointed as interim coach for the national team.

Based on the arrangement, Eguavoen will lead the team at AFCON, while Peseiro will join the team as an observer.

Eguavoen ended the group stage campaign as best coach of the group stage after winning Egypt 1-0, Sudan 3-1 and Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

But the ex-Super Eagles player only needed to lift the African Cup of Nations to seal his place as the coach.

Amaju Pinnick, the NFF president during the group stage of the AFCON told AFP, “We know that Eguavoen can do the job expertly, but we also know that he will be more useful controlling the technical department.

“If Eguavoen won the Cup of Nations, we might have a rethink. In that case, the foreign coach would become the technical director.”