Eid-El-Fitr: ADC Urges Faith, Sacrifice, Resilience Despite Challenges

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged Nigerians to draw strength from the values of faith, sacrifice and resilience despite the country’s many challenges.

The party, in a goodwill message on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitr, noted that the lessons of Ramadan should inspire unity, compassion, and a renewed commitment to building a more just, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria for all.

A statement conveying the message and signed by the ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that “the season is a reminder that even in the most challenging times, faith, sacrifice, and resilience can restore our confidence in a better tomorrow.”

The ADC further noted that across the country today, many families are facing real difficulties, yet the spirit of Ramadan teaches that hardship does not have the final word, perseverance, compassion, and unity do.

“As we celebrate Eid-El-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month, may the values of discipline, generosity, and devotion that defined the past month guide us toward building a more just, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria for all.

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“The ADC remains committed to a future where every Nigerian can live with dignity, security, and opportunity. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.”