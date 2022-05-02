Eid-El-Fitr: IGP Orders Heavy Deployment Of Police Personnel As FRSC Boss Urges Compliance With Traffic Laws

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered a “heavy deployment” of Police officers, especially intelligence operatives, traffic officers and other operational assets to the various parts of the country.

The IGP in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the deployment was ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.

IGP Baba also directed that adequate priority be accorded to Eid prayer grounds, highways, recreational centres, and financial institutions especially ATM and POS points, to safeguard religious celebrations and financial transactions during the festive period.

“The IGP’s order to Strategic Police Managers at various levels is predicated on the need to maintain a more secured public and social space for the celebration,” the statement read.

He further asked that all deployed officers be properly briefed and adequately supervised to ensure they maintain a high level of proactiveness, visibility patrols and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“The IGP equally tasks all State Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to ensure that crime and criminality are put in check and brought to their lowest ebb for a hitch-free celebration.

“The Inspector-General of Police, on behalf of the Force Management Team, and the entire workforce of the Nigeria Police Force felicitates with all Muslim faithful in the country as they join the global Muslim Ummah to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

“He admonishes them to practicalise the values of empathy, faith, charity and other salient teachings of Ramadan in their relationship with other members of the society,” the statement read.

Similarly, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the spiritual exercise

Oyeyemi, called on the general public to take necessary precautions and compliance with traffic laws.

In statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, which was made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday, Oyeyemi in his Sallah message preached love for one another, peaceful co-existence and care for the less privileged members of the society.

He stated that these are the values of the Ramadan fast which people must imbibe beyond the Sallah celebrations.

The Corps Marshal called on the Muslim Ummah to sustain the positive lessons of the Ramadan fast, noting that acts of denial; selfless service and love which were practiced in the holy month are central to the success of the safer road campaign by the FRSC.

He said accidents on the nation’s highways could be avoided, if people properly imbibe the lessons of the Ramadan fast.

He further restated the commitment of the FRSC to sustaining its present collaboration with other security agencies towards effective enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

Oyeyemi reassured that Commanding Officers across the country have been given directives to be on the alert during the Sallah celebration to provide all necessary support to members of the public and to particularly attend to whatever emergencies that may arise.