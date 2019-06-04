Sponsored

Eid-el-Fitr: Police Restrict Movement In Borno

Nigeria
By Agency
The Police Command in Borno has imposed a restriction of vehicular movement in the territory from 7 a.m. to 12. 15 p.m. during the Eid celebration in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Abubakar Usman, the spokesman of the command announced this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Usman said that “Muslim faithfuls are once again celebrating Eid-el-Fitr on June 4 and June 5 marking 29th or 30 of Ramadan fast.

“In furtherance to the above, there will be restriction of vehiculer movement between 7 a.m. and 12:15p.m. beginning from June 4.

“The restriction, though regrettted will include the use of motor vehicles, bicycles and animals except those onnessetial duties.

“Muslim faithfs are advicef to pray in worship centers close to thier homes and to ensure they go early enough for security screening and avoid the usual rush when prayers are about to commence thereby compromising the emplaced security measures.

“In additional, the public especially youths who carry knives and other dengerous weapons to praying grounds and other recreational places like the Zoological park, are warned to desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law. 

NAN

