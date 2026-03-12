Eid-el-Fitr: Sokoto Governor Approves Early Payment Of March Salaries

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the early payment of March salaries to civil servants and pensioners ahead of the forthcoming Eid al-Fitr celebration.

The state government said the payment will commence on Friday, March 13 to enable workers to celebrate the festival with ease.

Accordingly, the payment will cover workers in the state civil service, staff of the 23 local government councils, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) employees, as well as pensioners across the state.

“We expect our civil servants to be punctual, hardworking, committed, and above all, sincere in the discharge of their responsibilities.”

Aliyu explained that the appeal became necessary considering the critical role civil servants play in the implementation of his administration’s Nine-Point Smart Innovative Agenda aimed at improving governance and promoting development in the state.

The governor noted that since the inception of his administration, the government has prioritised the welfare of workers through prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

He added that the government has also settled part of the backlog of unpaid gratuities inherited from the previous administration, reintroduced monthly imprest to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and created an enabling environment for efficient service delivery within the civil service.

He further assured workers of his administration’s commitment to strengthening the workforce through continuous training and retraining programmes as well as the provision of necessary working tools to MDAs.

The governor disclosed that the state government recently recruited about 3,000 workers who would be deployed to various MDAs to enhance productivity and improve service delivery across government institutions.

According to him, the recruitment exercise has also contributed to reducing unemployment in the state.

He therefore urged experienced civil servants to mentor the newly recruited staff in their respective departments in order to strengthen the state’s public service.

He also called on workers and residents of the state to continue supporting his administration as it strives to fulfil its campaign promises under the Nine-Point Smart Innovative Agenda.